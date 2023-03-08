EU Fully Respects Austrian, Irish Neutrality Even Amid Ukrainian Conflict - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The European Union fully respects Austria's and Ireland's neutrality and these countries will not be asked to abandon this posture even amid the Ukrainian conflict, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"Austria has neutrality in its Constitution and nobody is asking Austria or Ireland to abandon this posture. It is perfectly compatible and they continue to support financially we know and they know that their money are not going to be used for lethal equipment (to Ukraine), their neutrality will be fully respected," Borrell said on the sidelines of a meeting of the EU defense ministers in Stockholm.

On October 26, 1955, Austria adopted the Constitutional Law on Neutrality, in which the country declared its commitment to maintain and defend its neutral status by all possible means. For more than half a century, Vienna has built its foreign policy based on this special status of permanent neutrality in world politics.

Unlike Austria, Ireland's neutrality is a matter of government policy rather than the constitution or other legal norms. The country has never joined NATO and has been historically a "non-belligerent" state, even during World War II. The Irish legislature does not oblige Irish forces to be deployed and serve outside the country except for UN peacekeeping missions. The constitution also prohibits the government from adopting EU decisions requiring the establishment of a common defense with other member states under EU law.

Despite the countries' declared neutrality, they have joined sanctions imposed against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, sparking criticism by Russian officials over what they call their abandonment of the neutral status.