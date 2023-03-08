UrduPoint.com

EU Fully Respects Austrian, Irish Neutrality Even Amid Ukrainian Conflict - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

EU Fully Respects Austrian, Irish Neutrality Even Amid Ukrainian Conflict - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The European Union fully respects Austria's and Ireland's neutrality and these countries will not be asked to abandon this posture even amid the Ukrainian conflict, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"Austria has neutrality in its Constitution and nobody is asking Austria or Ireland to abandon this posture. It is perfectly compatible and they continue to support financially we know and they know that their money are not going to be used for lethal equipment (to Ukraine), their neutrality will be fully respected," Borrell said on the sidelines of a meeting of the EU defense ministers in Stockholm.

On October 26, 1955, Austria adopted the Constitutional Law on Neutrality, in which the country declared its commitment to maintain and defend its neutral status by all possible means. For more than half a century, Vienna has built its foreign policy based on this special status of permanent neutrality in world politics.

Unlike Austria, Ireland's neutrality is a matter of government policy rather than the constitution or other legal norms. The country has never joined NATO and has been historically a "non-belligerent" state, even during World War II. The Irish legislature does not oblige Irish forces to be deployed and serve outside the country except for UN peacekeeping missions. The constitution also prohibits the government from adopting EU decisions requiring the establishment of a common defense with other member states under EU law.

Despite the countries' declared neutrality, they have joined sanctions imposed against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, sparking criticism by Russian officials over what they call their abandonment of the neutral status.

Related Topics

NATO Century World United Nations Ukraine Russia European Union Vienna Stockholm Ireland Austria Money October World War All From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisi ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisions for home loans and grants

22 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

37 minutes ago
 Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrat ..

Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrations in 2022

37 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

37 minutes ago
 DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

4 hours ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.