EU-Funded Training Project for Turkish Judges, Prosecutors on Launches Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) An EU-funded project aimed at improving the training system and professional skills of candidates for Turkey's courts and prosecutorial staff is due to launch in Ankara on Thursday, the EU Delegation to Turkey said in a statement.

According to the statement, the European Union has contributed 2 million Euros ($2.2 million) to the project, which will set up a new internship program in line with EU standards that will be implemented in 10 pilot courts.

Throughout the training period, interns will be guided by mentors through theoretical and practical modules and will then be assessed by qualified inspectors in their competences and skills.

The launch event on Thursday will be attended by Turkish Deputy Minister of Justice Cengiz Oner.

On October 3, the European Union and Council of Europe launched a joint project, which included a conference on strengthening Turkey's criminal justice system, in Ankara. The conference was attended by approximately 350 judges, prosecutors and representatives from Turkey's various judicial authorities.

The project is part of Turkey's ongoing efforts to reform its judicial system in order to be considered for EU membership. The project received 5 million euros in funding and will last for three years.