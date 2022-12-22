EU gas price cap will be of limited use, say experts

EU nations have adopted a mechanism to cap natural gas prices, but experts say it will likely have only a limited impact on reducing what businesses and households pay -- and could harm efforts to purchase supplies next winter.

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :EU nations have adopted a mechanism to cap natural gas prices, but experts say it will likely have only a limited impact on reducing what businesses and households pay -- and could harm efforts to purchase supplies next winter.

- How does the price cap work? - Natural gas is traded on wholesale exchanges where utilities and even some large industrial firms can buy supplies.

The European benchmark price for gas, a contract called Dutch TFF to be delivered the following month, is currently around 95 Euros (about $100) per megawatt hour.

In August, it briefly spiked to 345 euros.

The European price cap will be triggered if two conditions are met: If the benchmark price rises above 180 euros per megawatt hour over three consecutive days, and if it exceeds a reference price for liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices by at least 35 euros.

Once triggered, the cap remains in place for 20 days -- unless the benchmark price falls back below 180 euros for three consecutive days, or a supply emergency in the EU is declared.