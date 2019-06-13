EU Gathering Data on Stricken Tankers in Gulf of Oman - Spokeswoman

The EU external service is gathering details of an incident involving two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said Thursday

The vessels, carrying methanol and naphtha, were reportedly attacked in the Iranian waters near the Strait of Hormuz, with one of them catching fire. Their crews were evacuated to Iran, while the tankers remain adrift. Media also reported citing Japan's Trade Ministry that the tankers carried "Japan-related cargo."

"We are gathering the information about this precise event.

.. The region itself does not need further elements of destabilization... Our call continues to be for maximum restraint," Kocijancic told reporters.

Iran's Foreign Minister Jazad Zarif said an attack on two "Japan-related" ships at a time when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was visiting Iran was very suspicious.

Tensions have been high in the region after the United States sent warships and bombers to the Persian Gulf in response to an alleged threat from Tehran.