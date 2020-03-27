EU Gathers States' Requests for Paracetamol to Ensure Deliveries From India - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The European Commission has asked member states to say how much paracetamol they need as it stays in contact with major supplier India regarding limits on medication exports amid the COVID-19 epidemic, EU food and Health Safety Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said on Friday.

"Earlier this week, President [of the European Commission Ursula] von der Leyen was in touch with the Indian Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, and yesterday, [Health and Food Safety] Commissioner [Stella] Kyriakides spoke with the Indian health minister. Following this call, commissioner Kyriakides has asked member states during yesterday's coordination call with the ministers of health to send information about their needs on paracetamol and other active ingredients as soon as possible so that we can follow this up as quickly as possible with India," de Keersmaecker said during an online briefing.

Earlier in the month some European countries, including Switzerland and France, introduced restrictions on over-the-counter sales of aspirin, paracetamol and some other medicines, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe is currently the main epicenter of the deadly epidemic, with Italy and Spain being the worst-hit countries in the region.