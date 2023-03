EU Gives Canada Partner Status in Export Controls, Sanctions Against Russia - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The European Union has given Canada the status of a partner nation in its regime of export controls and sanctions against Russia, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday.

"The European Union has given Canada the status of partner country in its regime on export controls and sanctions against Russia," Trudeau said during the joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "This will reinforce our cooperation on enforcing sanctions. As I told President von der Leyen, Canada will remain in solidarity with Ukraine as long as needed."