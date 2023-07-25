EU Gives Extra $1.6Bln in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced Tuesday that the European Union had disbursed another tranche of 1.5 billion Euros ($1.6 billion) as part of its macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

"Today we paid another ��1.5 billion, to help keep the (Ukrainian) state running and repair infrastructure.

More will come," von der Leyen wrote on social media.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in early July that the commission planned to spend a further 20 billion euros on military aid for the Ukrainian government, prompting a pushback from Hungary. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said last week that Kiev was yet to report on how it had spent the money released so far.