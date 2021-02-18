UrduPoint.com
EU Gives Hungary 2 Months To Change Country's Law On NGOs - Commission

EU Gives Hungary 2 Months to Change Country's Law on NGOs - Commission

The European Commission gave Hungary two months to adjust its law on non-governmental organizations in accordance with EU law

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The European Commission gave Hungary two months to adjust its law on non-governmental organizations in accordance with EU law.

"Hungary has two months to reply to the concerns raised by the Commission. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to refer the case back to the Court of Justice of the EU with proposed financial sanctions," the commission said in a statement.

In 2019, the commission took Budapest to court, claiming it to be unjustified and discriminatory to demand NGOs that receive foreign funding to get registered and identify themselves as foreign-funded entities. In June 2020, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that the Hungarian initiative violates EU law.

Budapest insists that the law was passed simply to ensure transparency of foreign-funded organizations operating within its borders.

