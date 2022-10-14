UrduPoint.com

EU Gives Hungary Another 2 Months To Implement Anti-Corruption Pledges - Orban's Office

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 12:10 AM

EU Gives Hungary Another 2 Months to Implement Anti-Corruption Pledges - Orban's Office

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The EU has extended by two months the period within which Hungary must fulfill its anti-corruption obligations to receive 7.5 billion Euros ($7.34 billion) from the bloc, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Prime Minister's Office, said on Thursday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sent a letter to the heads of government of 26 EU member states thanking them for their unanimous decision to extend the deadline for Budapest by two months, during which it can comply with the requirements of the European Commission, Gulyas told a briefing.

"Yesterday the government reviewed the status of negotiations with the EU. From the current decision of the Council, we see that the negotiations can be successfully completed. The government agreed with the European Commission on a total of 17 commitments ... we proposed the necessary draft laws, and the Hungarian parliament accepted," Gulyas stated.

He added that Hungary would be able to receive the funds "at the end of the year or at the beginning of the next."

The conditionality regime, which came into force in January 2021, is a tool to protect EU funds from being misused by member states that do not adequately uphold the rule of law.

It works by withholding EU funding from delinquent states.

Hungary is the first country to have fallen foul of this mechanism. In April 2022, the EU Commission raised concerns about systematic irregularities in public procurement, insufficiencies in addressing conflict of interest, weaknesses in the effective pursuit of investigations in cases involving union funds, and shortcomings in Hungary's anti-corruption practices.

The Hungarian authorities then committed to 17 remedial measures. However, the Commission decided to see what the concrete changes would amount to, and proposed a suspension of 65% of the commitments under cohesion policy, amounting to an estimated 7.5 billion euros, if all the measures Hungary had committed to were not implemented by November 19.

On October 3, the Hungarian parliament voted in favor of 17 amendments to the law regulating the responsibility of officials for bribery.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Budapest Hungary January April October November All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

17 minutes ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

28 minutes ago
 Russia Will Not Supply Oil to Countries That Set A ..

Russia Will Not Supply Oil to Countries That Set Any Price Cap - Novak

28 minutes ago
 German Federal Prosecutors Take Over Rail 'Sabotag ..

German Federal Prosecutors Take Over Rail 'Sabotage' Probe

28 minutes ago
 COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh ..

COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh

31 minutes ago
 BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online b ..

BISE-SBA announces date for submission of online bio-data enrollment

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.