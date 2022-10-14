BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The EU has extended by two months the period within which Hungary must fulfill its anti-corruption obligations to receive 7.5 billion Euros ($7.34 billion) from the bloc, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Prime Minister's Office, said on Thursday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sent a letter to the heads of government of 26 EU member states thanking them for their unanimous decision to extend the deadline for Budapest by two months, during which it can comply with the requirements of the European Commission, Gulyas told a briefing.

"Yesterday the government reviewed the status of negotiations with the EU. From the current decision of the Council, we see that the negotiations can be successfully completed. The government agreed with the European Commission on a total of 17 commitments ... we proposed the necessary draft laws, and the Hungarian parliament accepted," Gulyas stated.

He added that Hungary would be able to receive the funds "at the end of the year or at the beginning of the next."

The conditionality regime, which came into force in January 2021, is a tool to protect EU funds from being misused by member states that do not adequately uphold the rule of law.

It works by withholding EU funding from delinquent states.

Hungary is the first country to have fallen foul of this mechanism. In April 2022, the EU Commission raised concerns about systematic irregularities in public procurement, insufficiencies in addressing conflict of interest, weaknesses in the effective pursuit of investigations in cases involving union funds, and shortcomings in Hungary's anti-corruption practices.

The Hungarian authorities then committed to 17 remedial measures. However, the Commission decided to see what the concrete changes would amount to, and proposed a suspension of 65% of the commitments under cohesion policy, amounting to an estimated 7.5 billion euros, if all the measures Hungary had committed to were not implemented by November 19.

On October 3, the Hungarian parliament voted in favor of 17 amendments to the law regulating the responsibility of officials for bribery.