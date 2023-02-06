UrduPoint.com

EU Gives Moldova $161Mln In Energy Assistance Funding

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 11:41 PM

EU Gives Moldova $161Mln in Energy Assistance Funding

The European Union has disbursed 150 million euros ($161 million) in assistance funding for energy-strapped Moldova, the EU mission in the Eastern European country said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The European Union has disbursed 150 million euros ($161 million) in assistance funding for energy-strapped Moldova, the EU mission in the Eastern European country said Monday.

"The EU is keeping Moldovans warm and secure. Moldova received 150 million budget support to face the energy crisis.

But more needs to be done. Energy efficiency projects and renewable energy investments," it said on social media.

The 27-nation bloc is Moldova's primary external contributor to its state budget, followed by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. It accounted for 43.4% of grants and loans that struggling Moldova received in 2022, totaling $295 million.

