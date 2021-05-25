EU Gives Political Signal to Minsk, Raising Issue of Expanding Sanctions Lists - Merkel

The European Union is giving a political signal to Minsk, raising the issue of expanding the sanctions lists, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference following the EU summit

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The European Union is giving a political signal to Minsk, raising the issue of expanding the sanctions lists, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference following the EU summit.

"We believe that we are talking about a violation of an international agreement, if the international community wants to work together, this is unacceptable. This is not about the perpetrators one should not do that.

There should be a reaction we made a decision," Merkel said, adding that "a political the signal is important to us that we are not left with simple lists, but that we want to go beyond them."

"This is a response to unprecedented actions ... There is no release [of the detainees], it would be good if it happened, then we could discuss further steps. ... The actions are unprecedented, ICAO must now investigate, it would be very important, if both detainees were released," Merkel added.