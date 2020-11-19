EU Gives Red Cross $42Mln for Increased COVID-19 Testing in Spain, Germany

The European Commission has unlocked 35.5 million euros ($42 million) in aid to national Red Cross societies to help them increase coronavirus testing in seven worst hit EU countries, such as Germany and Spain, the health agency said Thursday

"The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has signed an agreement with the European Commission, financed by the Emergency Support Instrument (ESI), which will see COVID-19 testing carried out by National Red Cross Societies in Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain," a press release read.

The EU funding will support staff training and allow access to equipment, lab items and reagents to take samples and perform PCR and rapid antigen tests. Red Cross volunteers will also help transport patients, work in hospitals where medical personnel are sick or isolating and provide home care for vulnerable people.