UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Gives Up 25% Of Fish Quota In UK Waters

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:47 PM

EU gives up 25% of fish quota in UK waters

European Union fishing fleets will have to give up a quarter of their current catch in British waters over the next five and a half years, officials said Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :European Union fishing fleets will have to give up a quarter of their current catch in British waters over the next five and a half years, officials said Thursday.

Under the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the UK, after this transitional period access to its rich fishing grounds would be negotiated on an annual basis.

This represents a compromise. Earlier in the negotiations Britain was pushing for an 80 or 60 percent cut in the EU's share, phased in over only three years.

Boats from the continent will also be allowed to work in British inshore waters less than 12 nautical miles from shore during the transition.

But it will still be a bitter pill to swallow for many fishing communities in northwestern Europe, which have worked what are now UK waters for centuries.

The issue of fishing was one of the hardest to resolve in the ten month post-Brexit trade negotiation, and at times threatened to derail the deal.

"After 5.5 years it will be renegotiated," a European diplomat said, acknowledging concerns that Britain could shut out EU boats.

But he warned: "If that does not produce sufficient results, the treaty gives the EU the opportunity to take action." This would mean initially that, if the EU is not satisfied with the new quota it could impose measures against the UK fishing sector.

"But ultimately if necessary also, via an escalation ladder, on the entire agreement." British negotiators had resisted this provision.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier vowed Brussels would stand by Europe's fishing fleets after Britain leaves the union on December 31.

"This agreement will require efforts," Barnier said. "I know the European Union will support its fishermen and women. It will accompany them."

Related Topics

Europe Threatened European Union Brussels United Kingdom December Women From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

21 minutes ago

Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

4 minutes ago

CJCSC calls on Qatari defence minister

4 minutes ago

Germany Registers First Case of 'UK' Coronavirus S ..

4 minutes ago

Pak army provides medical aid to 696 patients in k ..

9 minutes ago

AJK LA approves 14th Amendment Act 2020 in the Sta ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.