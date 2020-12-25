UrduPoint.com
EU Gives Up 25% Of Fish Quota In UK Waters: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:02 AM

EU gives up 25% of fish quota in UK waters: official

European Union fishing fleets will have to give up a quarter of their current catch in British waters over the next five and a half years, an official said Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :European Union fishing fleets will have to give up a quarter of their current catch in British waters over the next five and a half years, an official said Thursday.

Under the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the UK, after this transitional period access to its rich fishing grounds would be negotiated on an annual basis.

