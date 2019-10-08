The European Union announced on Tuesday that it was providing the UN World Food Programme (WFP) with $10.4 million in humanitarian aid to provide food and nutrition support to thousands of people in South Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The European Union announced on Tuesday that it was providing the UN World Food Programme (WFP) with $10.4 million in humanitarian aid to provide food and nutrition support to thousands of people in South Sudan

"Millions of people in South Sudan need food assistance ...With this [$10.4 million] aid package, we are helping the most vulnerable [people], particularly women and children," EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides was quoted as saying in a statement.

The aid will be distributed among more than 700,000 people who had to flee their homes in the unstable political environment in the country, particularly women, children and refugees living in South Sudan. At least 520,000 people will receive cash assistance.

This last aid injection brings the EU's total contribution to the WFP's activities in South Sudan to $123.8 million in the past five years, the statement added.

According to recent UN estimates, roughly half of South Sudan's population � some 6.35 million people � are currently in need of food and nutrition support, with an estimated 10,000 facing famine-like conditions in which starvation, death and severe malnutrition are present.

In September 2018, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, signed a power-sharing deal with rebel leader, Riek Machar, to end the nation's five year civil war. In late September, South Sudanese First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai told the UN General Assembly that his country was finally moving toward lasting peace and stability.