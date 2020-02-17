UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Gloomy About Reviving Libya Naval Mission

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:35 PM

EU gloomy about reviving Libya naval mission

EU foreign ministers are unlikely to revive a naval operation to enforce an arms embargo on war-torn Libya on Monday, the bloc's diplomatic chief said, saying a number of countries were still against the plan

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :EU foreign ministers are unlikely to revive a naval operation to enforce an arms embargo on war-torn Libya on Monday, the bloc's diplomatic chief said, saying a number of countries were still against the plan.

Austria has led opposition to re-equipping Operation Sophia with ships to ensure the UN arms embargo -- currently routinely being flouted -- is respected, fearing it could reactivate a rescue fleet that would end up ferrying migrants across the Mediterranean to Europe's ports.

The Libya crisis is on the agenda for EU ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday, but the bloc's high representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell said he was not hopeful of reaching an agreement on Sophia.

"I don't think today we are going to be able," Borrell told reporters as he arrived, saying he would "continue working" and try to find a solution at the next ministers' meeting, in March.

"I think there is more than one (country opposing the idea). When you approach the finaldecision many others have some final reluctance."

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Brussels Libya Turkish Lira March Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

PM fulfills promise of bringing reforms in Civil S ..

3 minutes ago

Bureaucracy delays projects in our country : Supre ..

3 minutes ago

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing ca ..

28 seconds ago

Organisers cancel Tokyo marathon for 38,000 runner ..

30 seconds ago

Mainly dry weather likely in most parts during nex ..

31 seconds ago

Medics protest against Nishtar hospital admin for ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.