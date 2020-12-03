EU, Greece Agree to Build New Migrant Facility on Lesbos by September 2021 - Brussels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The European Union and Greece have agreed on building another migrant detention center on the Greek island of Lesbos by September 2021 after a previous one perished in a fire earlier in the year, the European Commission said Thursday.

"Today, the Commission agreed a detailed plan with Greek authorities and EU agencies to establish a new, up-to-standard reception centre on the island of Lesbos by early September 2021," the commission said in a statement.

The new facility is said to be designed to have recreation spaces, playgrounds and houses for formal and non-formal education.

The center will also have procedures for asylum or repatriation as well as integration so that no one has to stay there for long periods of time.

In September, the Moria refugee camp on the Lesbos was destroyed by three fires following reports of about 35 cases of COVID-19 identified there. Later, law enforcement detained several illegal migrants from Afghanistan suspected of arson.