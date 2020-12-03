UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, Greece Agree To Build New Migrant Facility On Lesbos By September 2021 - Brussels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:44 PM

EU, Greece Agree to Build New Migrant Facility on Lesbos by September 2021 - Brussels

The European Union and Greece have agreed on building another migrant detention center on the Greek island of Lesbos by September 2021 after a previous one perished in a fire earlier in the year, the European Commission said Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The European Union and Greece have agreed on building another migrant detention center on the Greek island of Lesbos by September 2021 after a previous one perished in a fire earlier in the year, the European Commission said Thursday.

"Today, the Commission agreed a detailed plan with Greek authorities and EU agencies to establish a new, up-to-standard reception centre on the island of Lesbos by early September 2021," the commission said in a statement.

The new facility is said to be designed to have recreation spaces, playgrounds and houses for formal and non-formal education.

The center will also have procedures for asylum or repatriation as well as integration so that no one has to stay there for long periods of time.

In September, the Moria refugee camp on the Lesbos was destroyed by three fires following reports of about 35 cases of COVID-19 identified there. Later, law enforcement detained several illegal migrants from Afghanistan suspected of arson.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Fire Education European Union Greece September From Refugee

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

31 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

31 minutes ago

Car Bomb in Afghanistan's Paktia Kills 3, Injures ..

2 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Golf Championship to underway

2 minutes ago

Adailton fires Tokyo into Asian Champions League l ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean President's Approval Ratings Hit Reco ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.