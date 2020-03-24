UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Greenlights Start Of Accession Talks With Albania, North Macedonia - Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:33 PM

EU Greenlights Start of Accession Talks With Albania, North Macedonia - Commissioner

EU nations agreed on Tuesday to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) EU nations agreed on Tuesday to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said.

The announcement came after ministers for EU affairs debated the matter via a video conference earlier in the day.

"Very pleased that #EU member states today reached political agreement on opening of accession talks with #Albania and #North #Macedonia. I wholeheartedly congratulate both countries. This also sends a loud and clear message to #WesternBalkans: your future is in EU," Varhelyi wrote on Twitter.

The issue of opening accession talks with the two countries had been made conditional on the success of domestic reforms conducted by both. Moreover, Skopje was prevented from entering the talks before it struck an agreement with Athens to resolve the name dispute in 2018.

At a European Council summit in October, France, Denmark and the Netherlands blocked the opening of the accession talks, citing the need for further reforms in Albania and North Macedonia.

Related Topics

Twitter France Athens Skopje Albania Macedonia Netherlands Denmark October 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

ESMA includes brand of hand sanitiser in &#039;Man ..

36 minutes ago

Serbian Defense Minister Calls NATO's 1999 Attacks ..

2 minutes ago

Industry Passenger Revenues May Plummet $252Bln Du ..

2 minutes ago

Japan puts brakes on torch relay as Olympics postp ..

3 minutes ago

EU, Greece work on virus plan for migrant camps

3 minutes ago

Togo's Adebayor stuck in quarantine in Benin: club ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.