EU Guidelines Lifted Over 80% of Restrictions on Transit to Kaliningrad - Alikhanov

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The European Commission's guidelines have lifted significant amount of transit restrictions to the region, accounting for over 80%, Kaliningrad Governor Anton Alikhanov said on Thursday.

"That is the victory of our diplomacy as a significant amount of the restrictions on the transit to Kaliningrad, accounting for over 80%, was lifted," Alikhanov told the Russia-1 broadcaster.

The official went on to say that the development of a sea bridge for goods transportation to Kaliningrad will continue despite the positive results on the transit via Lithuania.

He added that the control of railway transit via Lithuania under the EU guidelines will not pose problem as there are generally accepted methods of cargo surveillance.