Open Menu

EU, Gulf States Urge 'sustained Financial Support' For Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 11:43 PM

EU, Gulf states urge 'sustained financial support' for Palestinians

The European Union and Gulf Cooperation Council called for sustained aid for the Palestinian territories on Tuesday following concerns it could be axed after the Hamas attack on Israel

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The European Union and Gulf Cooperation Council called for sustained aid for the Palestinian territories on Tuesday following concerns it could be axed after the Hamas attack on Israel.

Foreign ministers from the two blocs met in the Omani capital Muscat following mixed messages over EU aid after Saturday's unprecedented assault which set off a war with Israel.

"They stressed the importance of sustained financial support for UNRWA (the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees)," said a joint declaration read out by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

It was also necessary "to continue humanitarian and development support for the Palestinians in the occupied territories", said the statement.

Borrell said it was "false information" that Germany was cancelling aid after Saturday's attack, which was strongly condemned by the EU.

"The German minister has clearly stated that this was not the case at all, that Germany will continue providing this support," he told media.

Berlin was "certainly looking at the further development of the medium and long term, but not suspending" aid, he said.

The EU had earlier rowed back comments from neighbourhood commissioner Oliver Varhelyi on Monday that the 27-nation bloc was immediately suspending "all payments" to the Palestinians.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Israel Palestine German European Union Germany Berlin Muscat Media All From Refugee

Recent Stories

PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase ..

PM lauds Green Shirts for record setting run chase against Sri Lanka

2 minutes ago
 3 killed, 3 injured in accident

3 killed, 3 injured in accident

15 minutes ago
 CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: ..

CPEC transformed lives of millions of Pakistanis: Solangi

15 minutes ago
 Drug skills program to be introduced in educationa ..

Drug skills program to be introduced in educational institutions: Mushaal Mullic ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri ..

Pakistan's historic ICC World Cup victory over Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in it ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing cond ..

2 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister witne ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister witness signing of UAE-Georgia Comp ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati ministers highlight the importance of UAE ..

Emirati ministers highlight the importance of UAE -Georgia Comprehensive Economi ..

2 hours ago
 General Shaheen proposes solutions for development ..

General Shaheen proposes solutions for development in merged tribal areas

3 minutes ago
 SMIU VC stresses need for elevating higher educati ..

SMIU VC stresses need for elevating higher education in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Privatization process being advanced protecting pu ..

Privatization process being advanced protecting public interests: Fawad Hasan Fa ..

55 seconds ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King over pa ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King over passing of Prince Mohammed bin S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World