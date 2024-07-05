Open Menu

EU Hails 'historic' UK Election Win For Starmer

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The EU on Friday congratulated Keir Starmer on Labour's election win in Britain, with European Council President Charles Michel calling it "historic'.

"I look forward to working with you and your government in this new cycle for the UK," Michel said on X, formerly Twitter.

"The EU and Britain are crucial partners, cooperating in all areas of mutual interest for our citizens," he said.

He added that he would see Starmer at a European Political Community summit to be held in Britain on July 18 "where we will discuss common challenges, including stability, security, energy and migration".

The European Parliament's president, Roberta Metsola, also sent congratulations to Starmer on X.

"As allies and partners, it is in our common interest to continue working closely together," she said of Britain, a former European Union member country that left the bloc four years ago.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas -- tapped to become the EU's next foreign policy chief -- echoed the congratulations and stressed "the UK's commitment to our common security".

Exit polls being confirmed by a count of ballots in Britain's general election put Labour on track to claim a landslide win, which would make Starmer the incoming prime minister.

The vote results showed Britain moving left as many of its EU allies shifted rightwards.

Starmer has vowed to build closer ties with the EU, but without reversing Brexit.

Analysts say Brussels strongly welcomes him taking power, seeing it likely to usher in more pragmatic and constructive dialogue with London after years of often rocky ties with his Conservative predecessors.

One EU official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said a "return to internationalist policies" from London would be "refreshing".

