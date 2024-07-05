EU Hails 'historic' UK Election Win For Starmer
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The EU on Friday congratulated Keir Starmer on Labour's election win in Britain, with European Council President Charles Michel calling it "historic'.
"I look forward to working with you and your government in this new cycle for the UK," Michel said on X, formerly Twitter.
"The EU and Britain are crucial partners, cooperating in all areas of mutual interest for our citizens," he said.
He added that he would see Starmer at a European Political Community summit to be held in Britain on July 18 "where we will discuss common challenges, including stability, security, energy and migration".
The European Parliament's president, Roberta Metsola, also sent congratulations to Starmer on X.
"As allies and partners, it is in our common interest to continue working closely together," she said of Britain, a former European Union member country that left the bloc four years ago.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas -- tapped to become the EU's next foreign policy chief -- echoed the congratulations and stressed "the UK's commitment to our common security".
Exit polls being confirmed by a count of ballots in Britain's general election put Labour on track to claim a landslide win, which would make Starmer the incoming prime minister.
The vote results showed Britain moving left as many of its EU allies shifted rightwards.
Starmer has vowed to build closer ties with the EU, but without reversing Brexit.
Analysts say Brussels strongly welcomes him taking power, seeing it likely to usher in more pragmatic and constructive dialogue with London after years of often rocky ties with his Conservative predecessors.
One EU official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said a "return to internationalist policies" from London would be "refreshing".
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From World
-
Painting roofs white helps lower city heat, studies say2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Al Rabeeah visits, signs agreement with KHCC to treat Gaza Cancer patients in Jordan2 minutes ago
-
Mexico prepares for Hurricane Beryl landfall2 minutes ago
-
Hungary's Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU13 minutes ago
-
SAC obtains international recognition from IAF23 minutes ago
-
KSrelief to implement Saudi Sama'a Hearing Rehabilitation Program for Palestinia children in Gaza St ..23 minutes ago
-
Springer sizzles with 59 to lead John Deere Classic43 minutes ago
-
Spain PM's wife testimony before judge in graft probe suspended43 minutes ago
-
KACCC participates in 56th session of Human Rights Council1 hour ago
-
No holiday for Biden as debate crisis cleanup continues1 hour ago
-
Labour's victory in UK election: reactions1 hour ago
-
Hungary's Orban on 'bilateral' trip to Moscow, no EU mandate: Brussels1 hour ago