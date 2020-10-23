EU hails Libya ceasefire, urges quick implementation

The European Commission welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in Libya on Friday and called for it go into immediate effect and for peace talks to resume

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The European Commission welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire in Libya on Friday and called for it go into immediate effect and for peace talks to resume.

"The agreement of a permanent ceasefire is key for the resumption of a political dialogue," EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Sano told reporters.

"It's very important, as well, to see this accord put into effect."