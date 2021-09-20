EU hails 'long-awaited' lifting of US travel ban

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The European Commission welcomed the US decision on Monday to lift a travel ban on Europeans vaccinated against Covid-19, calling it a "long-awaited step".

"We welcome US announcement that fully vaccinated EU travellers will soon be able to travel to the US again.

A long-awaited step for separated families and friends, and good news for business," it said, in a tweeted statement.

EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton, in Washington, called the US move "a logical decision given the success of our EU vaccination campaign".