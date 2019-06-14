UrduPoint.com
EU Hails Success Of 'Double-Track' Policy Approach Toward Russia - Report

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:37 PM

EU Hails Success of 'Double-Track' Policy Approach Toward Russia - Report

The European Union has been consistently implementing a "double-track" policy in its relations with Moscow, which consists of restrictive measures, on one side, and selective engagement, on the other, according to the European Union's Global Strategy report

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The European Union has been consistently implementing a "double-track" policy in its relations with Moscow, which consists of restrictive measures, on one side, and selective engagement, on the other, according to the European Union's Global Strategy report.

The EU has issued the third progress report on implementing its global strategy in the past three years. The report will be discussed by EU foreign and defense ministers at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on June 17.

"The last years have seen our consistent implementation of a double-track approach to Russia, which remains a strategic challenge for the EU: sanctions in response to Russia's violation of international law and selective engagement on issues of interest to the EU.

We have constrained Russia's assertive and uncooperative behavior whilst cooperating with Russia on a wide range of foreign policy matters," the report read.

Relations between Moscow and the West deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia and amid the crisis in eastern Ukraine. The European Union and the United States imposed restrictive measures against Russian individuals, companies and economic sectors. Moscow has responded by imposing restrictions on food imports from the countries that supported the sanctions.

The West insists that Crimea "was annexed," while Moscow has stressed on multiple occasions that the Crimean referendum took place in accordance with international law.

