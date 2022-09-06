UrduPoint.com

EU Halt Of Visa Facilitation Deal With Russia To Affect Journalists, Students - Commission

September 06, 2022

The suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia by the European Union will affect journalists, students, researches and other categories of travelers important for the bloc, the European Commission said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia by the European Union will affect journalists, students, researches and other categories of travelers important for the bloc, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the EU commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation deal with Russia. The new visa regime may come into effect as soon as September 12, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said. The EU will notify Russia about the suspension of the agreement at least 48 hours before it comes into force, according to the EU commission.

"The suspension will also affect categories of travellers such as journalists, pupils, students and researchers who will no longer enjoy facilitations under the suspended Visa Facilitation Agreement," the proposal read.

Given the importance of such categories of travelers to the bloc and of people-to-people contacts, the EU commission will address the issue in the upcoming guidelines on general visa issues with Russia, the document added.

The visa facilitation agreement between Russia and the EU entered into force in June 2007. The deal provided for reduced visa fees, simplified rules for obtaining a multiple entry visa, decreased number of required documents and abolished visas for diplomats.

In late February 2022, after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the EU partially suspended the agreement, canceling preferences for Russian diplomats and other officials, as well as representatives of the Russian business community. At the time, the bloc said the restrictions would in no way affect interests of ordinary Russian citizens.

