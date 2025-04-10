Open Menu

EU Halts Counter-tariffs But No Pause In US-China Trade War

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM

EU halts counter-tariffs but no pause in US-China trade war

brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The EU paused plans for retaliatory tariffs on US goods Thursday after President Donald Trump abruptly suspended higher US duties on the bloc and other countries, leaving China in the crosshairs of his trade war.

Stocks in Asia and Europe joined a major rally on Wall Street after Trump said Wednesday that he was halting steep tariffs on scores of nations for 90 days -- though he kept a global baseline 10 percent levy intact.

But Trump raised tariffs on China to 125 percent to punish Beijing for retaliating.

The European Union, which had faced a 20 percent tariff, welcomed Trump's U-turn, saying it was an "important step towards stabilising the global economy".

The 27-nation bloc responded with its own olive branch, suspending for 90 days tariffs on 20 billion Euros' worth of US goods that had been greenlit in retaliation to duties on steel and aluminium.

"We want to give negotiations a chance," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

She warned, however, that "if negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in" and that all options remain on the table.

Other countries are also lining up to bargain.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called Trump's reversal a "welcome reprieve" and said Ottawa would begin negotiations with Washington on a new economic deal after elections on April 28.

Vietnam said it had agreed with the United States to start trade talks, while Pakistan is sending a delegation to Washington.

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore ..

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets

1 hour ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

4 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

5 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

5 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

5 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From World