EU halts counter-tariffs but no pause in US-China trade war

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The EU paused plans for retaliatory tariffs on US goods Thursday after President Donald Trump abruptly suspended higher US duties on the bloc and other countries, leaving China in the crosshairs of his trade war.

Stocks in Asia and Europe joined a major rally on Wall Street after Trump said Wednesday that he was halting steep tariffs on scores of nations for 90 days -- though he kept a global baseline 10 percent levy intact.

The European Union, which had faced a 20 percent tariff, welcomed Trump's U-turn, saying it was an "important step towards stabilising the global economy".

The 27-nation bloc responded with its own olive branch, suspending for 90 days tariffs on 20 billion Euros' worth of US goods that had been greenlit in retaliation to duties on steel and aluminium.

"We want to give negotiations a chance," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

She warned, however, that "if negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in" and that all options remain on the table.

Other countries are also lining up to bargain.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called Trump's reversal a "welcome reprieve" and said Ottawa would begin negotiations with Washington on a new economic deal after elections on April 28.