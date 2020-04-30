BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The European Union is ready to launch Operation Irini to stem weapon smuggling to Libya and has secured required assets, a European Commission spokesman said Wednesday.

"The vast majority of member states were able to commit to providing personnel and assets for Operation Irini, which means the initial phase is over .

.. Operation Irini can be operational as of now," Peter Stano told reporters.

He said member states had to overcome problems related to the coronavirus pandemic and "domestic procedures." They promised three naval assets and three air assets, complemented with another three naval assets and three air assets in temporary support.