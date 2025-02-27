EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The European Union has been a "boon" for the United States, it fired back Wednesday at US President Donald Trump, after he said the bloc was born "to screw" his country.

"The European Union is the world's largest free market. And it has been a boon for the United States," said a European Commission source, adding the EU would respond "firmly and immediately" to new tariffs -- a reference to Trump's latest threats.

"We should work together to preserve these opportunities for our people and businesses. Not against each other," the source said.

They argued the EU's single market "has facilitated trade, reduced costs for US exporters, and harmonized standards and regulations across 27 countries".

On Wednesday, Trump threatened to impose 25-percent tariffs on products imported from Europe.

"Look, let's be honest, the European Union was formed in order to screw the United States," Trump told reporters in Washington.

"That's the purpose of it, and they've done a good job of it."

The threat of tariffs follows a meeting in Europe earlier this month that many viewed as a turning point in transatlantic relations.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, US Vice President JD Vance denounced European policies on issues ranging from immigration to free speech in a combative address.