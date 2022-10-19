MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The European Union has collected evidence of Iran's alleged supply of drones to Russia and is preparing a response, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Wednesday.

The EU foreign ministers discussed reports on the alleged supply of Iranian drones to Russia at a meeting in Luxembourg and would continue to collect evidence, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier in the week on Monday.

"There was a political agreement during the Foreign Affairs Council that the EU should react swiftly, and that we have gathered so far our own sufficient evidence, so indeed yes," Massrali said, commenting on whether the EU has enough evidence to introduce sanctions.

Given the evidence, the EU has began to draft an appropriate response, which will be in line with the overall comprehensive EU approach on Iran, Massrali added.

The allegation that Russia purchased combat drones from Iran was voiced by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in July. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian denied that his country was supplying arms to Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the topic of Russia's alleged purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially spread in US media.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied US media reports alleging that Iran was sending weapons to Russia for use in its conflict with Ukraine and reiterated his government's position that Iran was not going to export weapons to any party to the conflict.