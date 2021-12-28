UrduPoint.com

EU Has No Clear Position On Nord Stream 2 - Russian Permanent Representative To EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Moscow thinks that the issue of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline's terms of certification is political, not technical and it is difficult to forecast when the procedure will be over, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Tuesday.

"I cannot make any forecasts," Chizhov said during a video conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

The diplomat elaborated saying that "the issue of terms of certification process is, first of all, political, it is not technical and legal."

The diplomat added that the EU has no clear position on the matter.

Chizhov added that for Russia the terms of certification of the Nord Stream 2 are not important as Gazprom has resources and the ability to supply gas, the diplomat concluded.

