UrduPoint.com

EU Has No Concrete Proposals For New Russia Sanctions As Drafting Gets Underway - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 06:20 PM

EU Has No Concrete Proposals for New Russia Sanctions as Drafting Gets Underway - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) A debate is already underway within the European Union on what the next round of Russia sanctions should include, although no concrete suggestions have been submitted, an official with knowledge of the negotiations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The talks on imposing new sanctions on Russia are ongoing between member states...

, however at the moment there is not any concrete proposal for an 11th sanction package on the table that the member states are discussing," the source said.

The official confirmed media reports that the European Union planned to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia, although they said that the focus of further EU action was shifting to sanctions avoidance and efforts to ensure that the existing measures remained effective.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Media

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;E ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;Excellence in Governance - Mari ..

43 minutes ago
 5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Co ..

5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Coursera training announced, PIT ..

48 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operati ..

Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operating hours

58 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Manag ..

ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.