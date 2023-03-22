EU Has No Concrete Proposals for New Russia Sanctions as Drafting Gets Underway - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) A debate is already underway within the European Union on what the next round of Russia sanctions should include, although no concrete suggestions have been submitted, an official with knowledge of the negotiations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The talks on imposing new sanctions on Russia are ongoing between member states...

, however at the moment there is not any concrete proposal for an 11th sanction package on the table that the member states are discussing," the source said.

The official confirmed media reports that the European Union planned to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia, although they said that the focus of further EU action was shifting to sanctions avoidance and efforts to ensure that the existing measures remained effective.