BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The European Union has no evidence of shipments of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia, a senior EU official told journalists in Brussels on Friday.

At the same time, the official noted that the EU obtained verified information about supplies of Iranian drones to Russia.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia which then are allegedly used in hostilities in Ukraine. US officials have also said that Iran is looking at selling "hundreds of ballistic missiles" to Russia. No concrete evidence has been presented yet, with both Moscow and Tehran rejecting the allegation.