EU Has No Notification From Hungary Of Intent To Move Embassy From Tel Aviv To Jerusalem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 08:46 PM

The European Union is aware of reports about Hungary allegedly indenting to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but the bloc has not received any "formal announcement" from Budapest yet, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Friday

Earlier in the day, the Times of Israel newspaper reported that Hungary would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in April "in a special gesture" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban.

"We are aware about indications in some media that this is going on. We have not seen any announcement, we have not received any formal announcement, so we would not be commenting on an issue that is being discussed or speculated on in the press," Stano said during the European Commission midday briefing.

Stano also said that the EU's longstanding position has been that it "called on all member states of the UN to withdraw their embassies or diplomatic missions from Jerusalem."

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

