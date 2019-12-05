EU Has No Plans to Increase Funding for Syrian Refugees in Turkey - German Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The European Union is not planning to increase funding to support Syrian refugees in Turkey as there is not enough money, German Member of Parliament Nils Schmid told Sputnik.

When asked whether there are any plans to boost funding for the Syrian refugees currently in Turkey, Schmid said, "No.

"We have first to implement the existing aid. This has not completely been spent. There is still enough money to be spent so we do not need to increase it," Schmid, who is a Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said.