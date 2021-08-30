EU Has No Plans to Limit Travel Within Bloc Over COVID-19 Spike - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The European Union is not planning to impose travel restrictions within the bloc over a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Eric Mamer, the chief spokesman for the European Commission, said on Monday.

The World Health Organization warned earlier in the day of a high rate of transmission across the EU, noting an increased burden on hospitals in some countries as well as an 11% increase in fatalities.

"We have a regulation that introduces the EU Digital COVID Certificate, that specifies very clearly what our position is on the issue, and therefore nothing has changed from that perspective, even if certain indicators are changing," Mamer said at a briefing.

The spokesman reminded journalists that the holder of a EU Digital COVID Certificate has the right to travel freely across the EU if they are vaccinated, recovered from the disease, or have a negative PCR test.

The European Union initiated digital COVID-19 certification on July 1, having reached more than 350 million certificates so far.