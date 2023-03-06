EU Has No Proof of China Supplying Weapons to Russia - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that her office had received no evidence from the United States that China was sending weapons to Russia.

"So far, we have no such evidence, but this needs to be monitored daily," von der Leyen told a press conference alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

When asked whether Brussels would press sanctions against China if such fact was confirmed, the European Commission chief said that it would be addressed "only when it becomes reality."

The German chancellor chimed in saying that China should never supply weapons to Russia and that Beijing had said it would not supply any.