EU Has Not Renewed AstraZeneca Contract Beyond June Yet - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Sunday that the European Union had not renewed the order for AstraZeneca shots beyond June yet.

"We have not renewed the order for after the month of June. We will see. We will keep an eye on the events," he told the France Inter radio.

Breton defended the UK-Swedish coronavirus vaccine, saying Europeans had a "great deal of confidence" in the EU drug regulator. The European Medicines Agency has recommended using AstraZeneca because its benefits outweigh the risks.

The EU medical agency admitted in April that there was a link between AstraZeneca and "very rare" blood clots in the brain. It also said on Friday that the vaccine was being probed over a possible link to the Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder caused by the immune system attacking nerves.