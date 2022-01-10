UrduPoint.com

EU Has Sanctions Package Ready To Counter Threat To BiH Sovereignty - Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 08:21 PM

EU Has Sanctions Package Ready to Counter Threat to BiH Sovereignty - Commission

The European Union (EU) already has a sanction package to deter anyone threatening the unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) but is up to the member states to decide if they will use it or not, the European Commission's (EC) lead spokesperson for foreign affairs, Peter Santo, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The European Union (EU) already has a sanction package to deter anyone threatening the unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) but is up to the member states to decide if they will use it or not, the European Commission's (EC) lead spokesperson for foreign affairs, Peter Santo, said on Monday.

"The EU has already in place so-called sanctions framework for all those undermining the territorial unity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina and it is up to the member states to decide in consensus if they want to use this framework and impose the relevant sanctions on persons or entities, but these decisions take place among the member states," Santo said during EC Midday briefing in response to a question on whether or not the EU will follow the US in sanctioning BiH leadership.

On January 5, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control announced that the United States imposed new sanctions on Milorad Dodik, a member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, citing corrupt activities that undermine the "stability and territorial integrity" of BiH.

