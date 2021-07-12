EU Has to Prepare Sanctions Against Ethiopia If It Hinders Tigray Peace Process - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that Brussels has to be ready to implement sanctions against the Ethiopian government should it try to impede the peace and humanitarian efforts in the conflict-rocked region of Tigray.

"We should be ready to use restrictive measures where we believe they are justified and necessary in advancing these goals. I believe that the situation in Ethiopia would certainly require that we consider the possibility of all options at our disposal, and the option of restrictive measures, to my understanding, must be on the table," Borrell said at a press conference, adding that the European Union was committed to facilitate the lasting peace in the region.

The hostilities in the province broke out in November 2020 after the Ethiopian government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, a local ruling party, of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm anti-government militia. The area has been occupied by the Ethiopian army since then, resulting in fighting with the rebels.