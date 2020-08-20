UrduPoint.com
EU Has To Support Belarus' Citizens, Sanction Authorities - Slovak Prime Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The European Union should assist citizens of Belarus and punish its authorities with sanctions for alleged election fraud and violence, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, an EU summit on the situation in Belarus was held in a video conference format.

"I proposed at the summit that we should walk two parallel paths - a policy of 'open embraces' toward ordinary people of Belarus and at the same time a strong sanctions policy against persons responsible for falsification of the elections and violence," Matovic wrote on Facebook.

A wave of protests that has swept Belarus in the wake of the presidential election, in which President Alexander Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. The police initially used teargas, rubber bullets, and stun grenades to disperse crowds but soon abandoned such methods. Three protesters have died.

