EU 'have Done All In Our Power' For Orderly Brexit: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:50 PM

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker insisted Tuesday the EU had done "all in our power" to ensure an orderly Brexit, but said the bloc would await British parliamentary approval for a new divorce deal before ratifying it

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker insisted Tuesday the EU had done "all in our power" to ensure an orderly Brexit, but said the bloc would await British parliamentary approval for a new divorce deal before ratifying it.

Expressing regret that Britain planned to leave the EU on October 31, Juncker said: "At least we can look ourselves in the eyes and say that we have done all in our power to make sure that this departure is orderly." "We need now to watch events in Westminster very closely. It's not possible, not imaginable that this parliament will ratify the agreementbefore Westminster will have ratified the agreement," he told the EuropeanParliament in Strasbourg.

