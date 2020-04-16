(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The EU Heads of Missions based in Kabul on Thursday called on the Afghan leaders, President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, to put an end to the current political crisis in the country and reach an agreement on an inclusive government.

"The EU Delegation in agreement with EU Heads of Missions based in Kabul and the Ambassador of Norway calls on all parties to the current political negotiations to reach an agreement with the highest sense of urgency. There is a need to start the peace process as soon as possible. The wellbeing of the Afghan people and the broader interest of the Nation must come first, while Afghanistan is facing continued insecurity and dramatic new health risks," the heads of missions said in a press release.

According to the press release, the absence of a consolidated governmental team poses a threat to the credibility of democratic institutions and discourages European partners.

Under the recently signed peace deal between the Taliban and Washington, intra-Afghan talks were set to start on March 10, but the negotiations have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and Kabul's initial reluctance to exchange prisoners with the Taliban.