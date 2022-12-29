UrduPoint.com

EU Health Agency Says China Traveller Screening 'unjustified' In Bloc

The European Union's health agency said Thursday it believed the introduction of mandatory Covid screenings of travellers from China was "unjustified," despite a surge in cases in China.

The United States and several other countries have introduced mandatory Covid tests on travellers arriving from China.

But such measures are not necessary for the EU as a whole, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement.

However, the ECDC said it did not currently believe the surge in cases in China would impact the epidemiological situation in the EU "given higher population immunity in the EU/EEA, as well as the prior emergence and subsequent replacement of variants currently circulating in China".

Consequently, the agency considered "screenings and travel measures on travellers from China unjustified".

Potential imported infections were "rather low" compared to the numbers already circulating on a daily basis, which healthcare systems "are currently able to manage", the agency added.

The European Commission convened a meeting of the EU Health Security Committee Thursday to discuss possible measures.

