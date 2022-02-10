EU Health Authority Launches $1.49Bln Work Plan for Emergencies Response

The European Union's health emergencies authority put forward its first work plan for 2022 with a budget of 1.3 billion euros ($1.49 billion) to boost the bloc's preparedness and response capacity, the European Commission said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The European Union's health emergencies authority put forward its first work plan for 2022 with a budget of 1.3 billion Euros ($1.49 billion) to boost the bloc's preparedness and response capacity, the European Commission said on Thursday.

In September, the EU launched European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) to ensure the development, production and distribution of medical countermeasures against health threats.

"The new European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) today presents its first annual work plan, which will have a budget of 1.3 billion in 2022 to prevent, prepare for and rapidly respond to cross-border health emergencies," the commission said in a statement.

With the adoption of the plan by the authority's board, HERA can now start working to "strengthen preparedness and response capabilities within the EU, address vulnerabilities and strategic dependencies and contribute to reinforcing the global health emergency architecture."

The list of planned measures includes among other things stockpiling medical countermeasures, spending more than $340 million to research ways to counter emerging health threats, and creating a network of manufacturing facilities to be used during emergencies.

The outbreak of coronavirus infections laid bare the limitations of the EU's health emergencies response, prompting Brussels to come up with solutions for better preparedness in case of another pandemic.