EU Health Commissioner Sees No Lack of Medicine as Coronavirus Fuels Drug Shortage Fears

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The ongoing assessment of the European Union's drug supplies shows no shortage of medicine or medical equipment amid the new coronavirus outbreak, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said Thursday.

The commissioner spoke in Brussels after an urgent meeting of EU health ministers.

She said member states were concerned that supplies could run low as the number of coronavirus infection cases in Europe continues to rise.

"The European Medicines Agency has already looked into this and so far there have been no shortages reported," Kyriakides told reporters at a news briefing.

She admitted that almost 50 percent of protective equipment on sale in the EU was produced in China, the epicenter of the outbreak. The industry has been contacted to see if they can handle increased demand and the EU is ready to step in, she added.