EU Health, Interior Ministers To Consult Daily To Ensure Coordination To Combat COVID-19

Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:40 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The EU health and interior ministers will consult daily to ensure coordination to combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), European Council President Charles Michel said after a video conference with European leaders.

"During the video conference on 10 March 2020 we emphasized the need to work together and to do everything necessary and to act swiftly. We stressed the need for a joint European approach and a close coordination with the European Commission," Michel said in a statement.

"Health ministers and interior ministers should consult daily to ensure proper coordination and aim for common European guidance," he said.

