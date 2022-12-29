UrduPoint.com

EU Health Ministers Call For Joint Stance On China Over COVID-19 Surge

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) EU health ministers agreed Thursday that member states should act as one to head off a potential threat of COVID-19 coming from China after it eased coronavirus restrictions.

"Coordination of national responses to serious cross border threats to health is crucial.

Today, the EU Health Security Committee met to discuss the COVID-19 situation in China with EU/EEA Member States. We need to act jointly & will continue our discussions," the EU health authority said on social media.

After much pressure at home, China eased COVID-19 curbs on public life in late November despite a surge in infections. There have been calls in the EU for a joint stance as the bloc braces for a rise in travelers coming to Europe for the Chinese New Year.

