Mon 26th October 2020

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Health ministers of the European Union member states are set to hold a video conference on October 30 to discuss the bloc's role in strengthening the World Health Organization (WHO), according to a meeting Calendar on the European Council's website.

The video conference will take place ahead of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly scheduled for November 9-14.

"EU health ministers will meet via video conference to exchange views on the role of the EU in strengthening the World Health Organization (WHO)," the website said.

EU member states, along with the United Kingdom, which is leaving the bloc, are the largest donors to the WHO.

