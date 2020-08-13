UrduPoint.com
EU Helps Deliver 17 Tonnes Of Aid To Lebanon In Wake Of Beirut Blast - Von Der Leyen

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:50 PM

EU Helps Deliver 17 Tonnes of Aid to Lebanon in Wake of Beirut Blast - Von der Leyen

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The European Union on Thursday helped send a plane with 17 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, together with its humanitarian partners, including the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Doctors of the World non-governmental organization, following a recent devastating explosion in Beirut, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"@EU_Commission helped deliver 17 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, medicines & medical equipment to #Lebanon to support its people.

The explosion that devastated Beirut left many injured & vulnerable. The EU stands firmly by the people of Lebanon," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

A powerful explosion hit the port of Beirut last Tuesday, leaving over 170 people killed, thousands injured and multiple buildings damaged. According to the authorities, the explosion was linked to 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and stored in the port. The city has been declared a disaster site, with a state of emergency imposed for two weeks.

More Stories From World

